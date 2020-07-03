GREAT FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR DEER VALLEY ESTATES WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 FWY AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER PARADISE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. NICELY KEPT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH FULL 2 CAR GARAGE AND LARGE BACKYARD. BOTH MASTER AND SECOND BEDROOM HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY. 8 INCH BLOCK CONSTRUCTION. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 307 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 307 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
