307 W KRISTAL Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR DEER VALLEY ESTATES WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 FWY AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER PARADISE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. NICELY KEPT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH FULL 2 CAR GARAGE AND LARGE BACKYARD. BOTH MASTER AND SECOND BEDROOM HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY. 8 INCH BLOCK CONSTRUCTION. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. MUST SEE!