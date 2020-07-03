All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

307 W KRISTAL Way

307 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

307 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR DEER VALLEY ESTATES WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 FWY AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER PARADISE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. NICELY KEPT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH FULL 2 CAR GARAGE AND LARGE BACKYARD. BOTH MASTER AND SECOND BEDROOM HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY. 8 INCH BLOCK CONSTRUCTION. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
307 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 307 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
307 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 307 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 307 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 307 W KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 307 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 307 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 307 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 307 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 307 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.

