307 W HERRO Lane

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access

Location! Location! Location! This is a truly rare find! 4 bedroom SPLIT MASTER PLAN + den + loft + with a clean, modern look. This home is in the highly desirable central corridor area, in a small, private development with only 16 unique high end townhomes. Separate downstairs master features a huge custom double shower with beautiful pebble tile and two shower heads and a walk-in closet with ELFA shelving and an in-wall safe. 3 more large bedrooms, a loft/living area for the kids, and full bathroom with separate tub and shower are all upstairs. The huge main living area has a custom entertainment center and luxurious Odeon-inspired art deco crystal chandelier the dining area. DUAL AC/GAS HEAT system with 2 wifi enabled NEST thermostats. Front yard is maintained by the HOA and you can relax in your low-maintenance private backyard with no-maintenance artificial grass and beautiful flowering Bougainvilleas! 2 car garage with custom storage cabinets and workbench for projects and storing a lot of stuff. Front-loading Whirlpool washer and gas dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances are all included. Central wiring for Internet, phone and alarm system. Highly energy efficient and Move in Ready