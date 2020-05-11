All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

307 W HERRO Lane

307 Herro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

307 Herro Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Location! Location! Location! This is a truly rare find! 4 bedroom SPLIT MASTER PLAN + den + loft + with a clean, modern look. This home is in the highly desirable central corridor area, in a small, private development with only 16 unique high end townhomes. Separate downstairs master features a huge custom double shower with beautiful pebble tile and two shower heads and a walk-in closet with ELFA shelving and an in-wall safe. 3 more large bedrooms, a loft/living area for the kids, and full bathroom with separate tub and shower are all upstairs. The huge main living area has a custom entertainment center and luxurious Odeon-inspired art deco crystal chandelier the dining area. DUAL AC/GAS HEAT system with 2 wifi enabled NEST thermostats. Front yard is maintained by the HOA and you can relax in your low-maintenance private backyard with no-maintenance artificial grass and beautiful flowering Bougainvilleas! 2 car garage with custom storage cabinets and workbench for projects and storing a lot of stuff. Front-loading Whirlpool washer and gas dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances are all included. Central wiring for Internet, phone and alarm system. Highly energy efficient and Move in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 W HERRO Lane have any available units?
307 W HERRO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 W HERRO Lane have?
Some of 307 W HERRO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 W HERRO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
307 W HERRO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 W HERRO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 307 W HERRO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 307 W HERRO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 307 W HERRO Lane offers parking.
Does 307 W HERRO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 W HERRO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 W HERRO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 307 W HERRO Lane has a pool.
Does 307 W HERRO Lane have accessible units?
No, 307 W HERRO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 307 W HERRO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 W HERRO Lane has units with dishwashers.

