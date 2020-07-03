All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3050 E San Miguel Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3050 E San Miguel Ave

3050 East San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3050 East San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Home on a Large Lot! - Exquisite attention to detail is found in every aspect of this fabulous property. Nestled on just shy of 2 ACRES of land with exceptional Squaw Peak views and unparalleled privacy from each and every space. Soft Modern contemporary design with a flowing open floor plan containing 3 private bedrooms suites and gracious formal and casual living areas. 6 car garage with 2 Collector/showroom style spaces and a 2 car carport. Intimate courtyards and patios are found in quaint places and a grandiose backyard boosts large grassy areas, over sized lap pool/spa and views that are truly unmatched.

(RLNE4948608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have any available units?
3050 E San Miguel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have?
Some of 3050 E San Miguel Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 E San Miguel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3050 E San Miguel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 E San Miguel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3050 E San Miguel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3050 E San Miguel Ave offers parking.
Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 E San Miguel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3050 E San Miguel Ave has a pool.
Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have accessible units?
No, 3050 E San Miguel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 E San Miguel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 E San Miguel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

