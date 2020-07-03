3050 E San Miguel Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Home on a Large Lot! - Exquisite attention to detail is found in every aspect of this fabulous property. Nestled on just shy of 2 ACRES of land with exceptional Squaw Peak views and unparalleled privacy from each and every space. Soft Modern contemporary design with a flowing open floor plan containing 3 private bedrooms suites and gracious formal and casual living areas. 6 car garage with 2 Collector/showroom style spaces and a 2 car carport. Intimate courtyards and patios are found in quaint places and a grandiose backyard boosts large grassy areas, over sized lap pool/spa and views that are truly unmatched.



(RLNE4948608)