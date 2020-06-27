3049 West Los Gatos Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

This is the one for you! A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! This is a great 2 story home with open floor plan and lots of bright light! Beautiful kitchen with all major appliances included. Upstairs features huge loft. Large master bedroom and huge walk in closet! Washer and dryer included. Enclosed shady backyard with covered patio...great for entertaining. Your small dog is welcomed. Don't let this one pass you by!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.