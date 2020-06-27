All apartments in Phoenix
3049 West Los Gatos Drive

Location

3049 West Los Gatos Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the one for you! A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! This is a great 2 story home with open floor plan and lots of bright light! Beautiful kitchen with all major appliances included. Upstairs features huge loft. Large master bedroom and huge walk in closet! Washer and dryer included. Enclosed shady backyard with covered patio...great for entertaining. Your small dog is welcomed. Don't let this one pass you by!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have any available units?
3049 West Los Gatos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have?
Some of 3049 West Los Gatos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 West Los Gatos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3049 West Los Gatos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 West Los Gatos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive offer parking?
No, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have a pool?
No, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have accessible units?
No, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 West Los Gatos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 West Los Gatos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
