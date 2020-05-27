All apartments in Phoenix
3048 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3048 E SIESTA Lane

3048 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3048 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
OCCUPIED HOME APPOINTMENTS ONLY! Lightly upgraded, spectacular location, spotless home just steps away from the Community Pool and Spa. Easy freeway access to the 101 and 51, yet a quiet location. Close to PV Community College and Golf Course. All tile throughout, lovely kitchen with bay window eating area; light & bright. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet! Good sized dining room and beautiful large family room, complete w/ wood burning F/P. Lovely good-size master and bath separate from secondary bedrooms. Washer & Dryer may be supplied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3048 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3048 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3048 E SIESTA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3048 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3048 E SIESTA Lane does offer parking.
Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 E SIESTA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3048 E SIESTA Lane has a pool.
Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3048 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
