3048 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities
OCCUPIED HOME APPOINTMENTS ONLY! Lightly upgraded, spectacular location, spotless home just steps away from the Community Pool and Spa. Easy freeway access to the 101 and 51, yet a quiet location. Close to PV Community College and Golf Course. All tile throughout, lovely kitchen with bay window eating area; light & bright. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet! Good sized dining room and beautiful large family room, complete w/ wood burning F/P. Lovely good-size master and bath separate from secondary bedrooms. Washer & Dryer may be supplied.