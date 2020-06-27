All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:12 PM

3043 North 75th Drive

3043 North 75th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3043 North 75th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Your exhausting house hunting days are over! We have a great home to offer with loads of updates. Walls are freshly painted, stylish fixtures added, and floors professionally installed to impress. Best of all the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and ready for you to cook your favorite meals. As a bonus, the fenced backyard offers an oversized patio! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. The time has come to make 3043 N 75th Drive, in Phoenix, your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 North 75th Drive have any available units?
3043 North 75th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3043 North 75th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3043 North 75th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 North 75th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 North 75th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive offer parking?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive have a pool?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 North 75th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 North 75th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
