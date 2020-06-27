3043 North 75th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Your exhausting house hunting days are over! We have a great home to offer with loads of updates. Walls are freshly painted, stylish fixtures added, and floors professionally installed to impress. Best of all the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and ready for you to cook your favorite meals. As a bonus, the fenced backyard offers an oversized patio! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. The time has come to make 3043 N 75th Drive, in Phoenix, your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.