3039 W Matthew Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets extra storage bathtub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82f298909a ---- This open and spacious home is great for entertaining! From the main living room to the family room kitchen and eat in dining area this home has a great layout. It has 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite is large and finished with a garden soaking tub shower, a large walk in closet and additional storage. It is a must see and won\'t last long! Availability Date: Available now Pet Restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, upon owner approval, pet fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,425 Security Deposit $1,425 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $2,975 plus any applicable tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,425 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.