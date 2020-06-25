All apartments in Phoenix
3039 W Aster Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

3039 W Aster Dr

3039 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3039 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful oversized lot in cul-de-sac. New exterior paint, beautiful tile floor, ceiling fans, plush carpet in all the right places, window blinds and spacious open floor plan. Open kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, stylish counters, black appliance and wood cabinetry. Great place to entertain family and friends. Master bedroom has pool and patio access. Enjoy this huge backyard that has alot to offer! Sparkling fenced diving pool, lush green landscape, RV Gate, kids playground, kids sandbox, chicken coops, gardening, large patio, storage sheds and great sunsets. House does have solar which cuts the electric cost substancially. Over sized lot, lots of storage, great oversized pool, pool fence, playgorund, new paint, cul-de-sac and 3 bedrooms plus office makes this a neighborhood Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 W Aster Dr have any available units?
3039 W Aster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 W Aster Dr have?
Some of 3039 W Aster Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 W Aster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3039 W Aster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 W Aster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 W Aster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3039 W Aster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3039 W Aster Dr offers parking.
Does 3039 W Aster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 W Aster Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 W Aster Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3039 W Aster Dr has a pool.
Does 3039 W Aster Dr have accessible units?
No, 3039 W Aster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 W Aster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 W Aster Dr has units with dishwashers.
