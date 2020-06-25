3039 W Aster Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful oversized lot in cul-de-sac. New exterior paint, beautiful tile floor, ceiling fans, plush carpet in all the right places, window blinds and spacious open floor plan. Open kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, stylish counters, black appliance and wood cabinetry. Great place to entertain family and friends. Master bedroom has pool and patio access. Enjoy this huge backyard that has alot to offer! Sparkling fenced diving pool, lush green landscape, RV Gate, kids playground, kids sandbox, chicken coops, gardening, large patio, storage sheds and great sunsets. House does have solar which cuts the electric cost substancially. Over sized lot, lots of storage, great oversized pool, pool fence, playgorund, new paint, cul-de-sac and 3 bedrooms plus office makes this a neighborhood Gem!