3033 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charming 3 bedroom two bath home across the street from the community Pool and Spa! This Home has been nicely upgraded, features refinished white cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and the Bathrooms.'Lightly upgraded, spectacular location and spotless, right across the street from the Community Pool & Spa! All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Fresh paint and new brighter lighting and updated fan fixtures throughout. If Tenant does not have their own washing machine, Owner will provide a brand new full-sized washing machine.Easy access everywhere. Roses and Fruit Trees. Enjoy your summer sitting under the gazebo in the nicely landscaped backyard.