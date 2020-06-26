All apartments in Phoenix
3033 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:18 PM

3033 E SIESTA Lane

3033 E Siesta Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3033 E Siesta Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 3 bedroom two bath home across the street from the community Pool and Spa! This Home has been nicely upgraded, features refinished white cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and the Bathrooms.'Lightly upgraded, spectacular location and spotless, right across the street from the Community Pool & Spa! All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Fresh paint and new brighter lighting and updated fan fixtures throughout. If Tenant does not have their own washing machine, Owner will provide a brand new full-sized washing machine.Easy access everywhere. Roses and Fruit Trees. Enjoy your summer sitting under the gazebo in the nicely landscaped backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3033 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3033 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3033 E SIESTA Lane has a pool.
Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3033 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
