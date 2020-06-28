3033 E HONONEGH Drive

Amenities

MINT CONDITION, SPOTLESS LIKE NEW Light and bright modern 3 bedroom + den/office home. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Split Master, master bath with oval tub, large walk in closet. Large Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, upgraded maple cabinets with ample storage .Underlay stainless kitchen sink. Large Walk in pantry/laundry room.Neutral 12X24 porcelain tile through out house except for carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, Upgraded Ceiling fans. Double entry door and into den/office. Complete interior recently repainted with two-tone designer paint.EASY care landscaping with grass in back. Covered patio. Easy access to SR 51 & 101. Golf,.Shops & Restaurants. This is a ''NO SMOKING / VAPING HOME''. No pets however Landlord may consider CATS . Available NOW