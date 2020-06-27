All apartments in Phoenix
3033 E Corrine Drive
3033 E Corrine Drive

3033 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a stunning, low-maintenance yard, a covered porch entrance, and a carport, garage, and extended drive, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio, storage shed, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior feature stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and granite countertops. Make this your client's dream home and show today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Corrine Drive have any available units?
3033 E Corrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E Corrine Drive have?
Some of 3033 E Corrine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Corrine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Corrine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3033 E Corrine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E Corrine Drive offers parking.
Does 3033 E Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 3033 E Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E Corrine Drive has units with dishwashers.
