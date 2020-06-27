3033 E Corrine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a stunning, low-maintenance yard, a covered porch entrance, and a carport, garage, and extended drive, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio, storage shed, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior feature stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and granite countertops. Make this your client's dream home and show today!