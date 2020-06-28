3030 N 38TH Street

Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool new construction

Luxury two bedroom + den in the heart of Arcadia! Pool expected spring of 2020... Nestled between downtown Arcadia and the nightlife of Phoenix, this boutique community of 22 townhomes is perfect for anyone seeking tranquility in Arizona. The light and bright sheik grey finishes of this open floorpan will leave you feeling at peace. The chef's kitchen, open to the living room is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the security of a small community in the heartbeat of the Phoenix. Close to Old Town Scottsdale and Downtown Phoenix, welcome to Arizona!