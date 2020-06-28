All apartments in Phoenix
3030 N 38TH Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

3030 N 38TH Street

3030 N 38th St · No Longer Available
Location

3030 N 38th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Luxury two bedroom + den in the heart of Arcadia! Pool expected spring of 2020... Nestled between downtown Arcadia and the nightlife of Phoenix, this boutique community of 22 townhomes is perfect for anyone seeking tranquility in Arizona. The light and bright sheik grey finishes of this open floorpan will leave you feeling at peace. The chef's kitchen, open to the living room is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the security of a small community in the heartbeat of the Phoenix. Close to Old Town Scottsdale and Downtown Phoenix, welcome to Arizona!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3030 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3030 N 38TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3030 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3030 N 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3030 N 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
