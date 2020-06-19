3027 W Red Fox Rd

Amenities

This home is 1750 sqft open split floor plan 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in a very quiet community near Happy Valley road and I 17. Very large master suite with walk in closet. Kitchen includes glass top stove, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and very large pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two car garage and a small RV gate. Backyard has a covered patio, a gazebo and a built in BBQ with two burners. Lots of storage space. This home is being remodeled with new paint, new floors in the main living areas, kitchen updating... it should be available by November 15th You can contact me at (602) 516-9768

