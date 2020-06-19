All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

3027 W Red Fox Rd

3027 West Red Fox Road · No Longer Available
Location

3027 West Red Fox Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Norterra Point - Property Id: 172663

This home is 1750 sqft open split floor plan 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in a very quiet community near Happy Valley road and I 17. Very large master suite with walk in closet. Kitchen includes glass top stove, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and very large pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two car garage and a small RV gate. Backyard has a covered patio, a gazebo and a built in BBQ with two burners. Lots of storage space. This home is being remodeled with new paint, new floors in the main living areas, kitchen updating... it should be available by November 15th You can contact me at (602) 516-9768
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172663p
Property Id 172663

(RLNE5277182)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have any available units?
3027 W Red Fox Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have?
Some of 3027 W Red Fox Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 W Red Fox Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3027 W Red Fox Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 W Red Fox Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 W Red Fox Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3027 W Red Fox Rd offers parking.
Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 W Red Fox Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have a pool?
No, 3027 W Red Fox Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have accessible units?
No, 3027 W Red Fox Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 W Red Fox Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 W Red Fox Rd has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
