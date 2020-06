Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY FAMILY HOME. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN AND DOWNSTAIRS 1/2 BATH. NEW LINOLEUM IN BOTH UPSTAIRS BATHROOMS. NEW HIGH GRADE CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOUSE! FRESH PAINT. OPEN, EASY AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE WELL CARED FOR LOT WITH NICE SIDE YARD. GRASSY BACK YARD. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO SR51 AND LOOP 101. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.