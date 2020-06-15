3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE. WHAT AN AMAZING LOCATION! Nestled in the heart of phoenix. This home has a new re modeled kitchen, bathroom and stunning tile. Light & bright 3 bed/2 bath home has an open floor plan with comfortable living space. The Kitchen opens to the dining area & the great room with soaring ceilings which is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, Master Bath has dual sinks, separate tub/shower & HUGE walk in closet. The backyard is private. Close to Schools, Freeways, Fine Dining and Shopping at Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. A perfect short or long term rental. View today!