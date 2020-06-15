All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

3026 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · (480) 216-4444
Location

3026 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE. WHAT AN AMAZING LOCATION! Nestled in the heart of phoenix. This home has a new re modeled kitchen, bathroom and stunning tile. Light & bright 3 bed/2 bath home has an open floor plan with comfortable living space. The Kitchen opens to the dining area & the great room with soaring ceilings which is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, Master Bath has dual sinks, separate tub/shower & HUGE walk in closet. The backyard is private. Close to Schools, Freeways, Fine Dining and Shopping at Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. A perfect short or long term rental. View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
