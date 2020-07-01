All apartments in Phoenix
3024 E Waltann Ln #2 21245090 - Location 031
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

3024 E Waltann Ln #2 21245090 - Location 031

3024 East Waltann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3024 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! North Phx Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: PARADISE PARK ESTATES,

2bd/1ba and washer/dryer hook up inside the unit. Well kept units. . A/C unit..Each have a private patio and the North prop. is a large and beautiful City Park! Sorry No Pets!

Cross Streets: 32 Street / Greenway Rd. Directions: West to 30 Street turn North to Waltann LN. then East to Property. On the North side of Street.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3997097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

