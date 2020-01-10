All apartments in Phoenix
3022 N. 33rd Pl.
3022 N. 33rd Pl.

3022 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3022 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE FOR 6/17/20 MOVE IN*** Luxury Arcadia home was just built in 2017 and has tons of upgrades! Attached 2-car garage, modern tile flooring, blinds throughout, 3 panel slider to patio, Ring doorbell and open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Tons of space with a loft and 3 bedrooms including the master suite with private bath, double sinks and walk-in closet. Private low maintenance backyard with covered patio and turf grass. Beautiful gated Harmony at Arcadia community has a pool and is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, I-51, S. Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Water / sewer / trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Rental tax/admin fee in addition to base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have any available units?
3022 N. 33rd Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have?
Some of 3022 N. 33rd Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 N. 33rd Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3022 N. 33rd Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 N. 33rd Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. does offer parking.
Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. has a pool.
Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 N. 33rd Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 N. 33rd Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
