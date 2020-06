Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in quiet Willo neighborhood. Nice kitchen with all major appliances included! Washer and dryer included. Convenient to all downtown Phoenix has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, and light rail. This one won't last long!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.