Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:05 PM

3014 East Weldon Avenue

3014 East Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3014 East Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3d Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iUE4UKbWpfS

Beautiful home nestled in a centralized Phoenix location near Biltmore and Arcadia areas. Home features soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams and a cozy stacked stone fireplace. Remodeled eat-in kitchen is complete with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite has private exit to backyard with a remodeled 3/4 bathroom with dual granite top vanities, large step-in shower, and large walk-in closet. In the center of this uniquely designed home is a private atrium/courtyard which allows natural light into most rooms in the home. The private backyard has an extended covered patio, built-in BBQ, sparkling pool, outdoor shower, and plenty of room to entertain. Rent Price includes pool service!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have any available units?
3014 East Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 3014 East Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 East Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3014 East Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 East Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 East Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3014 East Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 East Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3014 East Weldon Avenue has a pool.
Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3014 East Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 East Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 East Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
