3014 East Weldon Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out the 3d Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iUE4UKbWpfS



Beautiful home nestled in a centralized Phoenix location near Biltmore and Arcadia areas. Home features soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams and a cozy stacked stone fireplace. Remodeled eat-in kitchen is complete with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite has private exit to backyard with a remodeled 3/4 bathroom with dual granite top vanities, large step-in shower, and large walk-in closet. In the center of this uniquely designed home is a private atrium/courtyard which allows natural light into most rooms in the home. The private backyard has an extended covered patio, built-in BBQ, sparkling pool, outdoor shower, and plenty of room to entertain. Rent Price includes pool service!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.