Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

3009 N VALENCIA Lane

3009 North Valencia Lane · (480) 778-1555
Location

3009 North Valencia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Furnished yearly rental open now. Perfect for part timer. FANTASTIC LOCATION in ''Arcadia Lite.'' Charming Single Story three bedrooms, two baths, (office/den w airbed, desk), family room with fireplace, living room, dining room, full laundry room, extra refrigerator, 5 smart TV's, wi-fi. Mature backyard w privacy hedges, gas bbq, outdoor TV and covered patio, market lights across the backyard set the mood for relaxation. Five minutes to Old Town or Biltmore shopping and restaurants, easy walk to the park and Starbucks, bike to Camelback Mountain or run the canal, just a few blocks away. Next door to the Arizona Country Club Golf and Tennis. (private club). JUST LISTED so winter 2021 is open- will consider tenants who want all of Dec-April first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have any available units?
3009 N VALENCIA Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have?
Some of 3009 N VALENCIA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 N VALENCIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 N VALENCIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 N VALENCIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane offer parking?
No, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have a pool?
No, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 N VALENCIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 N VALENCIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
