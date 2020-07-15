3009 N VALENCIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Furnished yearly rental open now. Perfect for part timer. FANTASTIC LOCATION in ''Arcadia Lite.'' Charming Single Story three bedrooms, two baths, (office/den w airbed, desk), family room with fireplace, living room, dining room, full laundry room, extra refrigerator, 5 smart TV's, wi-fi. Mature backyard w privacy hedges, gas bbq, outdoor TV and covered patio, market lights across the backyard set the mood for relaxation. Five minutes to Old Town or Biltmore shopping and restaurants, easy walk to the park and Starbucks, bike to Camelback Mountain or run the canal, just a few blocks away. Next door to the Arizona Country Club Golf and Tennis. (private club). JUST LISTED so winter 2021 is open- will consider tenants who want all of Dec-April first.