3008 North 71st Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Ready for move in! Nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix. Spacious kitchen and living room. Ton of tile. Neutral paint. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Within walking distance of schools. Close to shopping. Easy access to the 101 !



Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com



Qualifications and Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in



- 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



- Visit our website for additional information



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.