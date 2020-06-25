All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3008 North 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3008 North 71st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move in! Nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix. Spacious kitchen and living room. Ton of tile. Neutral paint. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Within walking distance of schools. Close to shopping. Easy access to the 101 !

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in

- 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have any available units?
3008 North 71st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3008 North 71st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3008 North 71st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 North 71st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 North 71st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3008 North 71st Avenue offers parking.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 North 71st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3008 North 71st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3008 North 71st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 North 71st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 North 71st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 North 71st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
