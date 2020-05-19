3002 W FERRUCCIO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NO CATS!Great 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Tramonto Community. Main level features large tiled living/dining room with arched pass through details into the kitchen/nook. Kitchen features tons of cabinet storage & full pantry. Off of kitchen is additional living space with access to back patio. Powder bath on main. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. The large master suite has a walk in closet and en suite bath with large soaking tub, separate glass shower & large dual sink vanity. Laundry room conveniently located on 2nd level. Attached 2 car garage. Backyard with large patio, perfect for entertaining.