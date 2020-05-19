All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3002 W FERRUCCIO Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

3002 W FERRUCCIO Place

3002 West Ferruccio Place · No Longer Available
Location

3002 West Ferruccio Place, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO CATS!Great 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Tramonto Community. Main level features large tiled living/dining room with arched pass through details into the kitchen/nook. Kitchen features tons of cabinet storage & full pantry. Off of kitchen is additional living space with access to back patio. Powder bath on main. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. The large master suite has a walk in closet and en suite bath with large soaking tub, separate glass shower & large dual sink vanity. Laundry room conveniently located on 2nd level. Attached 2 car garage. Backyard with large patio, perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have any available units?
3002 W FERRUCCIO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have?
Some of 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place currently offering any rent specials?
3002 W FERRUCCIO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place pet-friendly?
No, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place offer parking?
Yes, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place offers parking.
Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have a pool?
No, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place does not have a pool.
Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have accessible units?
No, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 W FERRUCCIO Place has units with dishwashers.

