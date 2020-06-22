3002 W COLUMBINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful single level home in Phoenix. Warm wall tones and picture windows throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, a plethora of custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has ceiling fan and plush carpeting. 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with lush green grass, rv gate + parking, sparkling pool, and storage shed. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Professionally managed and maintained.