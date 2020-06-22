All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3002 W COLUMBINE Drive

3002 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3002 West Columbine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful single level home in Phoenix. Warm wall tones and picture windows throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, a plethora of custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has ceiling fan and plush carpeting. 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with lush green grass, rv gate + parking, sparkling pool, and storage shed. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Professionally managed and maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have any available units?
3002 W COLUMBINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have?
Some of 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 W COLUMBINE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive does offer parking.
Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive has a pool.
Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 W COLUMBINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
