3001 W Wethersfield Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a bonus room in North Phoenix. Inside and out this gorgeous home has been redone! Knotty alder cabinets, slab granite counter tops, Jenn Aire BBQ range/oven, travertine floors and wall in bath In 2010 new roof, a/c and duct work. RV gate, cul-de-sac lot, dog run, citrus trees. Extra storage cabinet in huge laundry room. Great North Phoenix location with easy access to I-17.



Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.