3001 W Wethersfield Rd
Last updated August 18 2019 at 9:35 AM

3001 W Wethersfield Rd

3001 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3001 West Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a bonus room in North Phoenix. Inside and out this gorgeous home has been redone! Knotty alder cabinets, slab granite counter tops, Jenn Aire BBQ range/oven, travertine floors and wall in bath In 2010 new roof, a/c and duct work. RV gate, cul-de-sac lot, dog run, citrus trees. Extra storage cabinet in huge laundry room. Great North Phoenix location with easy access to I-17.

Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have any available units?
3001 W Wethersfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have?
Some of 3001 W Wethersfield Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 W Wethersfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3001 W Wethersfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 W Wethersfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd offer parking?
No, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 W Wethersfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 W Wethersfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
