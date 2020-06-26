3001 W ELM Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room

Great location and ready for imediate move-in! Beautiful flooring throughout this 3 bedroom, 2 bath family home. Great, updated kitchen and formal dining. Large windows in the front room making this home light, bright and open and a built-in media center too! *Renters insurance required* NO PETS *Security deposit is $1,325. One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.