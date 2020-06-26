All apartments in Phoenix
3001 W ELM Street

3001 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Great location and ready for imediate move-in! Beautiful flooring throughout this 3 bedroom, 2 bath family home. Great, updated kitchen and formal dining. Large windows in the front room making this home light, bright and open and a built-in media center too! *Renters insurance required* NO PETS *Security deposit is $1,325. One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 W ELM Street have any available units?
3001 W ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 W ELM Street have?
Some of 3001 W ELM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 W ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 W ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 W ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 W ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3001 W ELM Street offer parking?
No, 3001 W ELM Street does not offer parking.
Does 3001 W ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 W ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 W ELM Street have a pool?
No, 3001 W ELM Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 W ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 W ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 W ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 W ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
