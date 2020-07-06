All apartments in Phoenix
3001 N 48th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3001 N 48th Street

3001 N 48th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3001 N 48th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Villas at Papago - Property Id: 179828

Welcome to Villas at Papago, a newly renovated luxury apartment community in a prime location. Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments with upgrades like wood plank flooring, wood blinds, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinetry, upgraded ceiling fans, and so much more. All your needs are met in order to ensure a comfortable lifestyle at Villas at Papago. Our well kept apartment community offers residents a wide range of amenities including on-site laundry facilities. Enjoy the convenience and style of Villas at Papago and call today to pre-lease your newly renovated apartment home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179828
Property Id 179828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 N 48th Street have any available units?
3001 N 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 N 48th Street have?
Some of 3001 N 48th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 N 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 N 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 N 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 N 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3001 N 48th Street offer parking?
No, 3001 N 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3001 N 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 N 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 N 48th Street have a pool?
No, 3001 N 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 N 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 N 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 N 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 N 48th Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
