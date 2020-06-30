All apartments in Phoenix
3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018

3001 N 36th St · No Longer Available
Location

3001 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This newly renovated unit has a fresh coat of paint, and plenty of nature lighting throughout. A beautiful kitchen with a full array of appliances and sparkling bathroom to meet every residents need. Walk into the bedroom with a cool ceiling fan and a large closet. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to this highly sought out unit.
Catalina Apartments is a small garden-style apartment community located in a desirable Arcadia area. Catalina offers an attractive community with large shade trees, a beautiful swimming pool, laundry facility, and excellent lighting and covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have any available units?
3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have?
Some of 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 pet-friendly?
No, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 offer parking?
Yes, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 offers parking.
Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have a pool?
Yes, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 has a pool.
Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have accessible units?
No, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 has units with dishwashers.

