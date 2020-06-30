3001 N 36th Street, #208, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

This newly renovated unit has a fresh coat of paint, and plenty of nature lighting throughout. A beautiful kitchen with a full array of appliances and sparkling bathroom to meet every residents need. Walk into the bedroom with a cool ceiling fan and a large closet. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to this highly sought out unit.

Catalina Apartments is a small garden-style apartment community located in a desirable Arcadia area. Catalina offers an attractive community with large shade trees, a beautiful swimming pool, laundry facility, and excellent lighting and covered parking.