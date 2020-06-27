3001 N 21ST Place

Amenities

Seller's relocation will be ''hitting the jackpot'' for your tenant. Rare 5 bedroom stunner! Located in the heart of the Biltmore! Freshly remodeled throughout, this home features new 12x24 Tile, new cabinets and counter tops, all new interior and exterior paint, hardware, and stainless appliances. Too much to list! The master has a full bathroom en suite, and the home has another full bathroom and an additional powder room. Skylights make for a light and airy feel, and the backyard features new synthetic lawn for year-round, no maintenance green grass. This has the WOW factor!