300 W OREGON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage

Modern design: This great 4 bedroom / 3 BATHROOMS renovated home with POOL and 3 CAR garage in uptown will provide you quick access to all the best the North Central has to offer! Great for indoor / outdoor entertaining. Walking distance to many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, AJ's Fine food, Changing hands book store and the light rail. In the Madsion Schools district. Simple cottage from outside and opens inside to a modern design. All bedrooms have large closets, Master bedroom is over sized with direct access to the backyard. The neighborhood is a tight-knit group and pride of ownership is evident throughout! Move in to this beautiful renovated home in Medlock Place.www.MedlockPlace.co