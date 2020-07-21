29624 N 48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in gated community within Tatum Ranch. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Granite counters, tile and wood laminate flooring. Living room and formal dining. Spacious kitchen with island, breakfast bar, eating area, open to family room with fireplace. Master Suite with luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Entertain in style in the back yard expanded patio. Very private, no houses behind, 3 car garage. W/D included. Grassy park and walking area directly across street.