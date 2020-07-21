All apartments in Phoenix
29624 N 48th Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

29624 N 48th Street

29624 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29624 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in gated community within Tatum Ranch. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Granite counters, tile and wood laminate flooring. Living room and formal dining. Spacious kitchen with island, breakfast bar, eating area, open to family room with fireplace. Master Suite with luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Entertain in style in the back yard expanded patio. Very private, no houses behind, 3 car garage. W/D included. Grassy park and walking area directly across street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29624 N 48th Street have any available units?
29624 N 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29624 N 48th Street have?
Some of 29624 N 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29624 N 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
29624 N 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29624 N 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 29624 N 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29624 N 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 29624 N 48th Street offers parking.
Does 29624 N 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29624 N 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29624 N 48th Street have a pool?
No, 29624 N 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 29624 N 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 29624 N 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29624 N 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29624 N 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
