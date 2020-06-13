All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

2960 E DARROW Street

2960 East Darrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2960 East Darrow Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath s car garage townhouse in a gated community. Nice large kitchen which opens up to dining area and to the living room with a ceiling fan. Kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets, pantry, gorgeous solid-surface granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances. All bedrooms are of good size and have ceiling fans. Large laundry room area great for storage. Beautiful rear patio with pavers. Complex has 2 separate pools with spas, green belts, walking paths, children's play areas, a volleyball court and great view of South Mountain. Come see me today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 E DARROW Street have any available units?
2960 E DARROW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 E DARROW Street have?
Some of 2960 E DARROW Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 E DARROW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2960 E DARROW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 E DARROW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2960 E DARROW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2960 E DARROW Street offer parking?
Yes, 2960 E DARROW Street offers parking.
Does 2960 E DARROW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 E DARROW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 E DARROW Street have a pool?
Yes, 2960 E DARROW Street has a pool.
Does 2960 E DARROW Street have accessible units?
No, 2960 E DARROW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 E DARROW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 E DARROW Street has units with dishwashers.

