2960 E DARROW Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath s car garage townhouse in a gated community. Nice large kitchen which opens up to dining area and to the living room with a ceiling fan. Kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets, pantry, gorgeous solid-surface granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances. All bedrooms are of good size and have ceiling fans. Large laundry room area great for storage. Beautiful rear patio with pavers. Complex has 2 separate pools with spas, green belts, walking paths, children's play areas, a volleyball court and great view of South Mountain. Come see me today!!