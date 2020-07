2948 W. Michelle Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

SINGLE STORY 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - SINGLE STORY HOME, NEUTRAL PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, UPDATED BATHROOMS, FAUCETS AND FIXTURES, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND SMOOTH TOP RANGE, DISHWASHER., NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND ARCADIA DOORS, NEW BLINDS ALL MAKE THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME MOVE IN READY WITH FORMAL SUNKEN LIVING ROOM, TONS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE AS WELL AS BREAKFAST BAR THAT OPENS TO FORMAL DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM . WELL SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND DOUBLE DOORS TO MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND NEW ENSUITE BATH LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH ATTACHED SHELVING AND HUGE CLOSET PANTRY AS WELL AS NEW WASHER/DRYER AND SEPARATE EXIT TO CARPORT. 2 CAR CARPORT WITH ADDITIONAL HUGE STORAGE ROOM. LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE, PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING. CHARMING FRONT YARD WITH EXTENDED PAVER FRONT PORCH AND PLANTS AND FLOWERS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY, SHOPS AND DINING NEARBY. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND 2/3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. SORRY NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779750)