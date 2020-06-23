All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29446 N 46th Pl

29446 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Location

29446 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Tatum Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Tatum Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home features a three car garage, spacious kitchen with center island, double oven, built in microwave. gas cook top, and built in desk. Home has formal dining room, wood flooring which has been completely redone, stone fireplace in family room, media room with built in riser, master bath with separate sinks, separate shower and oval tub. There is also a downstairs bedroom and bath with double sinks. Backyard has fenced pool with built in barbeque and kiva fireplace and covered patio. Full weekly pool service is included in rent. Home also has a 3 car garage. This home has it all! Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2595645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29446 N 46th Pl have any available units?
29446 N 46th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29446 N 46th Pl have?
Some of 29446 N 46th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29446 N 46th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
29446 N 46th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29446 N 46th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 29446 N 46th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 29446 N 46th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 29446 N 46th Pl does offer parking.
Does 29446 N 46th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29446 N 46th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29446 N 46th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 29446 N 46th Pl has a pool.
Does 29446 N 46th Pl have accessible units?
No, 29446 N 46th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 29446 N 46th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 29446 N 46th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
