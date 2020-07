Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

MOVE-IN READY!! This 3Bed/2Bath home boasts an updated kitchen, new paint, ceiling fans throughout, and ample parking space! This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining! Conveniently located off the I-17 and Union Hills for easy access down to Phoenix!