2940 E Dahlia Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

2940 E Dahlia Dr

2940 East Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2940 East Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Great Home, Great Location! 3 bed/2 bath on a spacious corner lot in North Phoenix. (Sweetwater & 30th St)

Courtyard opens to a large Living Room with wood beamed ceilings.

Kitchen opens to the Dining Area and Great Room with new Gas burning Fireplace!

Spacious Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Bed 2 and Bed 3 are across the hall from the Master.

Utility room for laundry is outside and connected to the back patio. Washer and Dryer is not included. Hook up only(gas or electric).

Rare find huge front yard and side yard. Low maintenance automatic watering system. Backyard with grass and block wall for added privacy and a wooden shed for storage.

Newer AC Unit with an insulated foam roof which is very energy efficient.

Covered 2 car carport with a courtyard entrance.

Located in the Paradise Valley West subdivision near Roadrunner School District. Easy access to SR-51 Freeway.
15 minutes from SkyHarbor Airport, 15 minutes from Desert Ridge Area or Scottsdale Quarters.

Service animals only. No pets.

Available as a 1 year or 2 year lease with a $1550 security deposit.

Must review our Leasing Requirements online before applying or making an appointment to view.

Secured online applications at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 per adult 18 and over.

Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com (602)670-3000 to receive the required listing information prior to scheduling an appointment to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

