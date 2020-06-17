All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3

2936 East Granada Road · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2936 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Remodeled, darling 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment at 24th St/McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a single story with tile and carpet. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bathroom. Fresh interior paint and the kitchen was just remodeled! Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances -- stove and fridge. Bedrooms have new carpet. Washer/dryer hook ups behind apartment. Tenant pays 2/7 share of water/sewer/trash each month. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $799 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have any available units?
2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have?
Some of 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
