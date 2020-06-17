2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Remodeled, darling 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment at 24th St/McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a single story with tile and carpet. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bathroom. Fresh interior paint and the kitchen was just remodeled! Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances -- stove and fridge. Bedrooms have new carpet. Washer/dryer hook ups behind apartment. Tenant pays 2/7 share of water/sewer/trash each month. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $799 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!