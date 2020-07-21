All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

2934 W Laredo Ln

2934 W Laredo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2934 W Laredo Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new spacious home on corner lot! Never lived in! This home boasts all the upgrades! A neutral palette, beautiful kitchen and stunning tile floor are only a few of this homes features! This kitchen is complete with rich cabinetry, custom backsplash and island/bar. A pantry and spacious dining space adds the finishing touch! This generously sized master suite is exquisite hosting double sinks, a corner garden tub and walk-in oversized shower. A lovely nice sized walk-in closet is always sure to please! Step out onto this covered back patio and take in the size of this backyard.Soon to be a low maintenance oasis with granite and beautiful shrubs. This home is just waiting for you! Clean, vacant and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 W Laredo Ln have any available units?
2934 W Laredo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 W Laredo Ln have?
Some of 2934 W Laredo Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 W Laredo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2934 W Laredo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 W Laredo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 W Laredo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2934 W Laredo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2934 W Laredo Ln offers parking.
Does 2934 W Laredo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 W Laredo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 W Laredo Ln have a pool?
No, 2934 W Laredo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2934 W Laredo Ln have accessible units?
No, 2934 W Laredo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 W Laredo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 W Laredo Ln has units with dishwashers.
