2934 W Laredo Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new spacious home on corner lot! Never lived in! This home boasts all the upgrades! A neutral palette, beautiful kitchen and stunning tile floor are only a few of this homes features! This kitchen is complete with rich cabinetry, custom backsplash and island/bar. A pantry and spacious dining space adds the finishing touch! This generously sized master suite is exquisite hosting double sinks, a corner garden tub and walk-in oversized shower. A lovely nice sized walk-in closet is always sure to please! Step out onto this covered back patio and take in the size of this backyard.Soon to be a low maintenance oasis with granite and beautiful shrubs. This home is just waiting for you! Clean, vacant and move-in ready!