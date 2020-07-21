2934 W Laredo Ln

Amenities
Brand new spacious home on corner lot! Never lived in! This home boasts all the upgrades! A neutral palette, beautiful kitchen and stunning tile floor are only a few of this homes features! This kitchen is complete with rich cabinetry, custom backsplash and island/bar. A pantry and spacious dining space adds the finishing touch! This generously sized master suite is exquisite hosting double sinks, a corner garden tub and walk-in oversized shower. A lovely nice sized walk-in closet is always sure to please! Step out onto this covered back patio and take in the size of this backyard.Soon to be a low maintenance oasis with granite and beautiful shrubs. This home is just waiting for you! Clean, vacant and move-in ready!