Phoenix, AZ
2932 North 46th Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:37 PM

2932 North 46th Avenue

2932 North 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2932 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have any available units?
2932 North 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2932 North 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2932 North 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 North 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 North 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 North 46th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 North 46th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

