All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2929 W Bethany Home Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2929 W Bethany Home Rd
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2929 W Bethany Home Rd

2929 W Bethany Home Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2929 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75b110801e ----
Cute home in convenient location. This home features all appliances included, neutral paint throughout, ceiling fans, 1 car garage, bathroom has been remodeled with a new tub and tile enclosure, mature landscaping in yards, nice big backyard. This home wont last long. Dogs only allowed.
Tenant occupied. Please call for Showing questions.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn

12 Months

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have any available units?
2929 W Bethany Home Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have?
Some of 2929 W Bethany Home Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 W Bethany Home Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 W Bethany Home Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 W Bethany Home Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd offers parking.
Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have a pool?
No, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have accessible units?
No, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 W Bethany Home Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 W Bethany Home Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College