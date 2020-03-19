All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

2929 N 37th Street 4

2929 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2929 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous find in Arcadia Lite! - Location, Location, Location! This townhouse has easy freeway access to both the 202 and 51. The kitchen was fully remodeled with stunning quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer were just installed! Main living area is on the first floor with three HUGE bedrooms upstairs. The master is split from the other two bedrooms, it is sprawling! Master bathroom touts dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet to die for!

Call or text Alex at 480-815-9313

(RLNE5357061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have any available units?
2929 N 37th Street 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have?
Some of 2929 N 37th Street 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 N 37th Street 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 N 37th Street 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 N 37th Street 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 N 37th Street 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 offer parking?
No, 2929 N 37th Street 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 N 37th Street 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have a pool?
No, 2929 N 37th Street 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have accessible units?
No, 2929 N 37th Street 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 N 37th Street 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 N 37th Street 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

