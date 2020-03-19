2929 N 37th Street 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous find in Arcadia Lite! - Location, Location, Location! This townhouse has easy freeway access to both the 202 and 51. The kitchen was fully remodeled with stunning quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer were just installed! Main living area is on the first floor with three HUGE bedrooms upstairs. The master is split from the other two bedrooms, it is sprawling! Master bathroom touts dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet to die for!



Call or text Alex at 480-815-9313



(RLNE5357061)