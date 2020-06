Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL - AFFORDABLE 2 Bedroom! - This Home has been completely remodeled inside & out. Kitchen has new cabinets & countertops. Roof and A/C are brand new. Custom Tile Flooring throughout entire house. Monthly payment includes; Water, Sewer and Trash. Electric bill is low because of new AC-Roof-Windows.



(RLNE4673506)