All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2925 N 21ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2925 N 21ST Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 N 21ST Avenue

2925 N 21st Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2925 N 21st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enjoy the charm & coziness of this 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in the 1950's in established neighborhood! One of the bedrooms has a full bath and is detached from the main house with a separate entrance. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath in the main house. Garden-like backyard has several flowering trees & shrubs, and built-in planter boxes around the 23 ft by 16 ft covered patio. Mature landscaping in front side of home plus a planter ready for roses along driveway. Home has both evap cooler and AC. Close to downtown, Phoenix College, ASU and easy access to i-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
2925 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 2925 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College