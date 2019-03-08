All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2923 W Country Gables Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2923 W Country Gables Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

2923 W Country Gables Dr

2923 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2923 West Country Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Country Gables

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this great home with stainless steel appliances, newer flooring throughout, nice designer touches on a large lot with 4 bedrooms on a single level. Near schools, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
2923 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 2923 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W Country Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 W Country Gables Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2923 W Country Gables Dr offers parking.
Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 2923 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 2923 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 W Country Gables Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College