2915 W Keim Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

2915 W Keim Dr

2915 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2915 West Keim Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Decadent two story 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, walk in shower, and separate bathtub. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with grass area and patio. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 W Keim Dr have any available units?
2915 W Keim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 W Keim Dr have?
Some of 2915 W Keim Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 W Keim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2915 W Keim Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 W Keim Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2915 W Keim Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2915 W Keim Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2915 W Keim Dr offers parking.
Does 2915 W Keim Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 W Keim Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 W Keim Dr have a pool?
No, 2915 W Keim Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2915 W Keim Dr have accessible units?
No, 2915 W Keim Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 W Keim Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 W Keim Dr has units with dishwashers.
