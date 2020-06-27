2915 W Keim Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Decadent two story 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, walk in shower, and separate bathtub. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with grass area and patio. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!