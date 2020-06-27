2913 W Wethersfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a carport, a lush-green lawn, and a covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers a large lawn, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features stylish hardwood and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a center island, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.