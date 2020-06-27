All apartments in Phoenix
2913 W Wethersfield Rd
2913 W Wethersfield Rd

2913 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2913 West Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a carport, a lush-green lawn, and a covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers a large lawn, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features stylish hardwood and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a center island, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have any available units?
2913 W Wethersfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have?
Some of 2913 W Wethersfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 W Wethersfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2913 W Wethersfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 W Wethersfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd offers parking.
Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have a pool?
No, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 W Wethersfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 W Wethersfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
