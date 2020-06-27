All apartments in Phoenix
29128 N 22ND Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

29128 N 22ND Avenue

29128 North 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29128 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to your new home! This low maintenance unit has an open floor plan with beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances dark cherry wood cabinetry. Convenient split floor plan, private entry and 1 car garage. DOWNSTAIRS Unit, Nice patio overlooking the common areas. Live, work & play in the beautiful surroundings of North Phoenix! This is a great location with fantastic mountain views, miles of hiking/biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and easy access to the 17, 101 and 303. Located in the fantastic community of Fireside at Norterra which features a lap pool, rock climbing wall, tennis, basketball courts, clubhouse, workout facility & dog park. Professional neighbors with many meet and greet events. Enjoy Life Here Today! Furnishings For Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have any available units?
29128 N 22ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have?
Some of 29128 N 22ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29128 N 22ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29128 N 22ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29128 N 22ND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29128 N 22ND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29128 N 22ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29128 N 22ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 29128 N 22ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29128 N 22ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29128 N 22ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29128 N 22ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
