29128 N 22ND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to your new home! This low maintenance unit has an open floor plan with beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances dark cherry wood cabinetry. Convenient split floor plan, private entry and 1 car garage. DOWNSTAIRS Unit, Nice patio overlooking the common areas. Live, work & play in the beautiful surroundings of North Phoenix! This is a great location with fantastic mountain views, miles of hiking/biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and easy access to the 17, 101 and 303. Located in the fantastic community of Fireside at Norterra which features a lap pool, rock climbing wall, tennis, basketball courts, clubhouse, workout facility & dog park. Professional neighbors with many meet and greet events. Enjoy Life Here Today! Furnishings For Sale