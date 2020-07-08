Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly pool

2910 W Silver Fox Way Available 06/15/20 5 Bedroom in The Foothills Reserve! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous and elegant 5 bedroom located in the highly sought after Foothills Reserve. Beautiful kitchen with center island, tile in all the right places, soaring ceilings, gorgeous views, and a pool to enjoy the summer months!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1995

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1995

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly pet fee $25.00 per approved pet



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1995 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806581)