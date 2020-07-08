All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2910 W Silver Fox Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2910 W Silver Fox Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2910 W Silver Fox Way

2910 West Silver Fox Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2910 West Silver Fox Way, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2910 W Silver Fox Way Available 06/15/20 5 Bedroom in The Foothills Reserve! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous and elegant 5 bedroom located in the highly sought after Foothills Reserve. Beautiful kitchen with center island, tile in all the right places, soaring ceilings, gorgeous views, and a pool to enjoy the summer months!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1995
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1995
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly pet fee $25.00 per approved pet

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1995 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have any available units?
2910 W Silver Fox Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2910 W Silver Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
2910 W Silver Fox Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 W Silver Fox Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 W Silver Fox Way is pet friendly.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way offer parking?
No, 2910 W Silver Fox Way does not offer parking.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 W Silver Fox Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have a pool?
Yes, 2910 W Silver Fox Way has a pool.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 2910 W Silver Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 W Silver Fox Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 W Silver Fox Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 W Silver Fox Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College