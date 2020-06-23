2910 E Cholla Street

Amenities

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Phoenix Ready for Immediate Move In!! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, walk-in showers, vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a large easy to maintain backyard. Other amenities include 2 car covered carport, inside laundry with washer and dryer and so much more!! Great Location near shopping centers, schools, restaurants, and the 51 freeway!! Don't miss out on this lovely home!!! Landscaping included.