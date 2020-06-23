All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2910 E Cholla Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2910 E Cholla Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2910 E Cholla Street

2910 East Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2910 East Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Melrose Paradise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Phoenix Ready for Immediate Move In!! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, walk-in showers, vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a large easy to maintain backyard. Other amenities include 2 car covered carport, inside laundry with washer and dryer and so much more!! Great Location near shopping centers, schools, restaurants, and the 51 freeway!! Don't miss out on this lovely home!!! Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 E Cholla Street have any available units?
2910 E Cholla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 E Cholla Street have?
Some of 2910 E Cholla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 E Cholla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2910 E Cholla Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 E Cholla Street pet-friendly?
No, 2910 E Cholla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2910 E Cholla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2910 E Cholla Street does offer parking.
Does 2910 E Cholla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 E Cholla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 E Cholla Street have a pool?
No, 2910 E Cholla Street does not have a pool.
Does 2910 E Cholla Street have accessible units?
No, 2910 E Cholla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 E Cholla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 E Cholla Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College