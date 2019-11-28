2906 E Brookwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Spacious, neat, updated and in a great neighborhood. Split master with a large walk-in closet and over sized tiled shower. Last 2 yrs painted interior, carpet, fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Newer energy efficient A/C system and newer washer & dryer are also included. Rent + Security deposit is $1050. Home is exceptionally clean, close to park and community amenities (pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball and more. Owner accepts pets. NO smoking is allowed. Contact today so you can move-in tomorrow. This Home Is Strictly For Immediate Move-in!!!

Bonus: the owner will let you make any changes you would like to the house and if she likes the changes she will not ask you to change them back to the original when your lease is up.



Calls will not be answered, Please leave a message through the AD