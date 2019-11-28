All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2906 E Brookwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2906 E Brookwood Ct
Last updated June 12 2019 at 7:14 AM

2906 E Brookwood Ct

2906 East Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2906 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious, neat, updated and in a great neighborhood. Split master with a large walk-in closet and over sized tiled shower. Last 2 yrs painted interior, carpet, fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Newer energy efficient A/C system and newer washer & dryer are also included. Rent + Security deposit is $1050. Home is exceptionally clean, close to park and community amenities (pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball and more. Owner accepts pets. NO smoking is allowed. Contact today so you can move-in tomorrow. This Home Is Strictly For Immediate Move-in!!!
Bonus: the owner will let you make any changes you would like to the house and if she likes the changes she will not ask you to change them back to the original when your lease is up.

Calls will not be answered, Please leave a message through the AD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have any available units?
2906 E Brookwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have?
Some of 2906 E Brookwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 E Brookwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Brookwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Brookwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 E Brookwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2906 E Brookwood Ct offers parking.
Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 E Brookwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2906 E Brookwood Ct has a pool.
Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Brookwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Brookwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 E Brookwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College