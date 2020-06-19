All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28943 N NOBEL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28943 N NOBEL Road
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

28943 N NOBEL Road

28943 North Nobel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28943 North Nobel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Popular open floor plan with an eat in kitchen, gas range, SS appliances, huge walk in pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen opens to the Great room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom suite is spacious with very tall ceilings, beautiful wood shutters & a walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Den/Office space is in the front of the home and has double doors & wood shutters. Neutral tile & carpet throughout. Backyard has a beautiful view of the mountains, grassy area with auto watering, citrus & palm trees & a spacious covered patio. Backs to a natural area. Awesome location! Close to I-17/101 Loop North of the Happy Valley/Norterra Shopping area which includes great restaurants, shopping, & entertainment! Carefree Highway is just north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28943 N NOBEL Road have any available units?
28943 N NOBEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28943 N NOBEL Road have?
Some of 28943 N NOBEL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28943 N NOBEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
28943 N NOBEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28943 N NOBEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 28943 N NOBEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28943 N NOBEL Road offer parking?
Yes, 28943 N NOBEL Road offers parking.
Does 28943 N NOBEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28943 N NOBEL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28943 N NOBEL Road have a pool?
No, 28943 N NOBEL Road does not have a pool.
Does 28943 N NOBEL Road have accessible units?
No, 28943 N NOBEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28943 N NOBEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28943 N NOBEL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College