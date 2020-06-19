28943 N NOBEL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Popular open floor plan with an eat in kitchen, gas range, SS appliances, huge walk in pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen opens to the Great room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom suite is spacious with very tall ceilings, beautiful wood shutters & a walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Den/Office space is in the front of the home and has double doors & wood shutters. Neutral tile & carpet throughout. Backyard has a beautiful view of the mountains, grassy area with auto watering, citrus & palm trees & a spacious covered patio. Backs to a natural area. Awesome location! Close to I-17/101 Loop North of the Happy Valley/Norterra Shopping area which includes great restaurants, shopping, & entertainment! Carefree Highway is just north.